Pupils being taught in busy corridors at cramped Bagillt primary school

Additional learning needs pupils are being taught in ‘congested corridors’ at a Flintshire primary school.

Such is the lack of space at Ysgol Glan Aber in Bagillt, the school’s “high number” of additional learning needs pupils are “often” seen working in the headteacher’s office and in the corridors.

The school has no kitchen on site and has a ‘shortfall in toilet provision’.

Despite setting aside almost £1m of its own cash to improve conditions at the school, Flintshire Council has made a request to the Welsh Government for a further £1.3m in funding to alleviate the issues surrounding lack of space.

An application for capital funding of £500,000 has also been put forward to accommodate the nursery provision at Westwood Primary School in Buckley.

The council’s plea for cash injection was outlined in a report to councillors on the education and youth overview and scrutiny committee that meets on Thursday.

Flintshire’s bid comes as part of the Welsh Government reducing class sizes and raising standards grant totalling £36m until 2021.

With £20m of capital funding available, Flintshire Council has made a bid for £1.8m to help transform its two struggling sites.

The report details how such is the lack of space at Ysgol Glan Aber, there is no kitchen on site and school meals are delivered from the Holywell Learning Campus almost two miles away.

A suitability survey confirmed there is a lack of toilets while the school hall has already been transformed into two classrooms while a building next door is used for lunch provision.

A small “vital” area set up for children who need intervention to support their social skills can also often be disturbed by other children and staff walking through to get to other areas.

The survey in September last year found that the school’s existing layout is at its ‘optimum efficiency’.

With pupil numbers set to continue to rise, the ‘current arrangements are impracticable and would likely lead to significant issues being encountered’.

A total of £2m would be spent on the school should the grant be successful, a combination of £1.3m in government cash and Flintshire Council’s own capital programme funding of £997,000.

The adjacent youth club would be demolished and a purpose built hall installed in its place with a kitchen and serving area, new classroom and storage areas.

Investment at Westwood Primary in Buckley would extend and remodel the main building in order to accommodate the nursery provision under one roof, rather than at the adjacent Westwood Centre.

The council is expected to receive feedback on their submission from Welsh Government next month.