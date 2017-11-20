"Cuckoo" drug dealer who moved from London to Llandudno jailed

A London man, described as “a cuckoo” after he moved into a drug addict’s flat in Llandudno to deal heroin and crack-cocaine on behalf of a criminal gang, was jailed for two and a half years.

Police had to be patient and wait 48 hours for the evidence to appear – because he had used Vaseline to hide it inside his body.

When he eventually went to the toilet an officer had the grim task of recovering about £1,500 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers checked his mobile phone and found he had sent out adverts claiming his drugs were better and cheaper than local suppliers.

Mohamed Siamino, aged 21, of Collariat Court in London, admitted possessing both drugs with intent to supply on September 17 and offering to supply them, after he was arrested at a flat in Parc Bodnant, Llandudno, in September.

Judge Nicolas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, told Siamino that it was another example of a relatively new phenomena which was causing “great concern” particularly in small communities.

Judge Parry said that it was the practice of people travelling from large metropolitan centres to small communities to establish local premises as a base for supply of drugs.

In Siamino’s case he had moved into the home of a lone vulnerable female in assisted housing and inside were the signs of a drug dealer - a “graft” phone, drugs, cash, lists and plastic bags.

Judge Parry said: “These are dreadfully harmful drugs. Small communities in North Wales are being harmed for the sake of profit.”

The starting point after trial was a sentence of four and a half years.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Mills said a “targeted operation” by police discovered the defendant “was cuckooed” in the home of a lone vulnerable drug use and found lying on a matress on the floor with a knife by his side.

“The remarkable thing about this case is the determination the defendant displayed in trying to conceal the drugs from the police,” said Mr Mills.

He denied hiding the drugs in his body using Vaseline and in hospital refused to be x-rayed or have an ultra sound scan.

After 48 hours the evidence emerged – 52 individual wraps of heroin and a larger individual piece of the drug, and 56 wraps of crack cocaine.

Duncan Bould, defending, said that he had asked his client about the debt which he owed, which he blamed for getting involved, but told the judge “we are not going to discover the answer”.

The judge said that the defendant was clearly acting under direction and had been taken advantage of by others.

Judge Parry said that he suspected the £3,000 debt the defendant had spoken off was more to do with the drugs rather than a university loan.