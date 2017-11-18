Screenwriting veteran inspires Colwyn Bay film buffs

Colwyn Bay film fans welcomed an acclaimed TV screenwriter into their midst to enjoy a screening of Welsh indie flick British Winters.

TAPE Community Music and Film invited television veteran Jimmy McGovern to their base in Old Colwyn as part of this year’s Coastline Film Festival to a screening of the charity’s first film.

Critically Mr McGovern, who had his start on Liverpool soap Brookside is best known for penning gritty dramas such as Cracker, Hillsborough and The Street.

Steve Swindon, chief executive officer of TAPE said: “It has been a real thrill to welcome the peerless and very lovely Jimmy McGovern to TAPE. Firstly for a screening of British Winters last night and then today for a screenwriting masterclass in Rhyl.”

The screenwriter sat down with the team behind community film British Winters, which premiered at last year’s festival and discusses disillusionment and optimism - filmed over a backdrop of Colwyn Bay sets and scored by bands from the area.

He also hosted the ‘Lets Make a Movie’ creative writing masterclass in Rhyl on November 8 at Blessed Edward Jones School in Rhyl where students were given expert tutelage on how to craft gritty and realistic stories.

Students from Years 11-13 from all of Denbighshire’s secondary schools will have further opportunities to work with film-makers at TAPE, to process and produce their own film for Christmas 2017.

Mr Swindon added: “Sharing our work with him and then watching him share his skills with a group of young people from across Denbighshire, has been a genuine honour.

”I can’t wait to pick up the baton and work alongside these talented young people, to shoot the story born out of today’s session.”