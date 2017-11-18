Disability swing and skate simulator suggested as new equipment for Wrexham's Alyn Waters play park

COMMUNITY leaders are to consider purchasing new play equipment including a disability swing for a village park.

In September the Leader reported how Llay Community Council agreed to look into options to replace a see-saw at Alyn Waters, which was broken and removed earlier this year.

At a meeting of the community council on Wednesday night, members heard that a survey at Park CP School in the village was carried out by Cllr Sharon Roberts to find out what the children would like to see installed at the park.

Cllr Roberts said: “I showed the pictures of the different play equipment and asked the children which they liked and if they had any other ideas.

“The winner was the ‘skate simulator’ – that was the most popular – but there were a few other things from others who submitted their own ideas.

“One asked for a sand pit, one asked for a tree house and one, which really opened my eyes, asked for a disabled swing.

“This got me thinking that currently we do not have any facilities for disabled children so I strongly feel this should be considered going forward alongside our other facilities.”

She added another popular option with the children was a zipwire, which had been suggested by community councillors at a previous meeting.

Council chairman Cllr Bryan Apsley said: “I like very much what you said about the disabled swing and I think we could accommodate at least that to start with.”

Members agreed to keep the matter on the agenda for next month’s meeting.

It was agreed that in the meantime Mark Williams, clerk to the council, would liaise with Wrexham Council over what can be installed at the park, as well as seeking prices for a disability swing, a skate simulator and a zip-wire.