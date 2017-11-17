Chip pan left unattended catches fire in Wrexham

A chip pan caught fire after it was left unattended at a property in Wrexham.

Firefighters were called to Clwyd Wen just before 6.15am.

One casualty was checked over by the ambulance service and given oxygen by fire crews.

A spokesman from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was a chip pan fire which was out on arrival.

The chip pan had been left unattended.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to ensure the fire was out.

Two appliances from Wrexham were sent to the scene.