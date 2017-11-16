World Cup winning boss takes trophy to Wrexham school

PUPILS were given an unexpected treat when a football World Cup trophy was brought into school.

England under-17s manager and former Wrexham AFC youth coach Steve Cooper visited All Saints School in Gresford yesterday – bringing with him the World Cup his team won after beating Spain in the World Cup final in India late last month.

After seeing highlights of Mr Cooper’s team in the final, children were able to ask him questions about his job, England’s success and football in general.

He also brought with him the gold winner’s medal presented to him after England won, which was worn during the assembly by his nine-year-old son Alex, a pupil at the school.

Mr Cooper was a registered player with Wrexham, although he did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

But he went on to prove himself as a coach, working with Wrexham’s youth teams before moving to Liverpool FC.

He said: “I’ve got the cup for 24 hours before it goes to Wembley so I’m taking the opportunity to bring it here for the children to see. It is not often you get a World Cup in your local village so I wanted to make the most of it.

“The idea is to show the children that anything is possible. To win a World Cup at any level is an amazing achievement and it definitely motivates young people to strive.”

Asked by children who his favourite under-17s England player is, Mr Cooper said he could not have favourites – but he did praise the skills of Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who was named man of the match in the final and man of the tournament.

He told the children he intended to frame the winner’s medal alongside Mr Foden’s shirt.

Speaking of his World Cup win, Mr Cooper, who lives in Pandy, said: “It was an amazing achievement. We’re working really hard at the FA to build a successful team at senior level and this is a big step towards it.”

He also said he is very fond of the time he spent at Wrexham and Liverpool, adding: “I am privileged to work with some of the best young players in the world and the idea is to help them to get ready to play in the senior team.”

The children had many other questions for Mr Cooper, including when football started, what the World Cup was made of, where the England team trains and which famous footballers he has worked with during his career.

Matt Holmes, a year six teacher at All Saints School, said: “It is a great treat for the children to see the trophy and a privilege to have Steve linked with the school.”