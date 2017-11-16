Right royal meeting at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse

THOUSANDS of people turned out to support a day of racing in aid of charity.

The Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Charity Day – hosted at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse yesterday – raised money for the Racing Welfare charity which provides support for the workforce of British horseracing.

In addition to a programme of seven races – which included the 12th annual Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase – the day included a charity lunch and silent auction.

The lunch was attended by Racing Welfare’s president, The Princess Royal, together with Hywel Davies – the jockey who rode Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Grand National winner Last Suspect – the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd and 300 guests.

Bangor-on-Dee racecourse general manager Jeannie Chantler said: "We've had a great day and the racing has been fantastic.

“There has been a great turnout - the crowd has been 2,029 which is 33 per cent up on this day last year and very good for a Wednesday.

“I have spoken to Racing Welfare and they expect they have received circa £50,000 today – which is more than we expected."

She added she was pleased to see a local man, Frank McAleavy of Acton, was the owner of the winning horse in the Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase.