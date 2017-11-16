Rhos-on-Sea cafe named best in North Wales

It’s only been open for six months but already a Rhos on Sea cafe has made a name for itself as one of the best in Wales.

Marmalades was named the North Wales regional winner in this year’s search for Britain’s Best Cafe competition – a national competition, organised by SIG Roofing, that looks at food, service, hard work and efforts of local cafes across the UK.

Owner Sophie Reynolds said she was thrilled with the announcement, although a little shocked it had come so quickly.

Mrs Reynolds said: “From our point of view it is nice to receive recognition so quickly and nice to know our customers feel so highly about our service.

“It is a great honour (winning the regional award) and we will definitely be re-applying and hoping next year we can take home the national award.”

But Mrs Reynolds said she believes there is a secret to her success.

She said: “We are most unique because we have fresh homemade cakes, none of them are brought in. They are all homemade and made with TLC, made from the heart.”

The Rhos-on-Sea cafe was one of 500 enteries from across the UK with tens of thousands of votes cast throughout the 14 regions competing.

Mrs Reynolds grew up in Rhos-on-Sea but has worked the past 23 years as a teacher near Chester. She said she still puts those teaching skills to good use running children’s parties teaching participants to decorate cakes.