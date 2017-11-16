Blind veteran from Connah's Quay joins Remembrance march just weeks after heart attack

A blind veteran joined fellow servicemen on a Remembrance march just weeks after a heart attack.

John Robinson, 51, from Connah’s Quay, marched with more than 100 other blind veterans at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday just a week after being discharged from hospital.

The former serviceman, who spent more than 10 years in the Parachute Regiment, had suffered a previous heart attack and he began to feel unwell and experienced chest pains last month.

He said: “It started to get really quite bad so an ambulance was called and took me to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“It was there that they confirmed that I had suffered a heart attack.”

After being transferred to the specialist Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool, John underwent tests and scans before being fitted with a stent and discharged from hospital on Friday, November 3.

He added: “The doctor told me that I had to take it easy for the next few weeks and I immediately thought that I was due to be going down to London the following weekend to march with Blind Veterans UK on Remembrance Sunday.

“I told her this and she said that she watches the march on TV every year and that, as long as I didn’t do too strenuous marching, then it should be okay. I’m so glad because the experience was absolutely fantastic.”

At the age of 43, John lost most of his sight to macular degeneration.

His first heart attack in 2008 led to his sight loss deteriorating more rapidly and it turned his life upside down.

He said: “My sight went from okay to gone within two days. It was a real shock.

“I now live with no sight in my left eye and only peripheral vision in my right eye.”

The sudden loss of his sight made John depressed and admitted he feared for his

future after becoming unemployed.

In 2009, John began to receive support from Blind Veterans UK, which helped give back his independence and confidence as the result of the charity’s training and meeting other beneficiaries who are also veterans living with severe sight loss.

John said: “Blind Veterans UK has done so much for me.

“I can’t praise them enough.

“Their support has helped with major things such as paying for the repair of the kitchen and bathroom in my home to more practical things like being able to use a computer and providing important equipment which helps every day.”

John also now works for the charity working with new blind veterans that start receiving support.

“I’m really enjoying the work I’m now doing for Blind Veterans UK,” he said. “I get to speak to new beneficiaries and hear their amazing stories. I’m also able to signpost them to the specific support they need which is really satisfying.

“This is why I was so determined to march at the Cenotaph after the heart attack.

“It really means a lot to be there with fellow blind veterans.

“It was also fantastic that my wife Sylvia was able to come down to London to enjoy the weekend too. It has been a hard couple of weeks for her too so she really deserved it.”