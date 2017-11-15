The Band hits all the right notes on opening night in Venue Cymru

Audiences were left dancing and singing in the aisles as The Band hit all the right notes on its opening night at Venue Cymru.

BBC Let It Shine contest winners Five to Five shone performing hits made famous by Take That serving as the soundtrack to an emotional story of a group of girls.

Audience members are taken back to the 90s as The Band tells the story of the girls growing up with a boy band.

When the girls grow up apart from each other it is their love for the band that brings them back together.

The Band, while a light hearted musical smash, explores some tough issues as the girls are forced to face a number of tough truths and facing the tough reality of growing up.

Five to Five – made up of AJ Bently, Curtis T Johns, Sario Solomon, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafouri - play the boy band and had the crowd dancing in their seats and clapping along with every song as they belted out hit after hit.

Their dance moves and ability to float around, in and out of the main story was flawless.

Faye Christall, Katy Clayton, Rachelle Diedericks, Sarah Kate Howarth and Lauren Jacobs do a fantastic job as the young version of the best friends reminding those in the audience what it was like to be young again and in love with a boy band.

The seamless transition into their older selves is carried out by Rachel Lumberg, Alison Fitzjohn, Emily Joyce and Jayne McKenna who show they are as young as their other stage selves as they fall in love with the band all over again.

The Band showcased all the Take That hits that everyone has come to love including rule the world, shine, a million love songs and pray.

Venue Cymru’s stage came to life as school lockers, an airplane, the streets of Prague and cliff faces as it interchanged seamlessly to adapt with the story.

The costume changes were just as seamless, with the boy band especially changing clothes like they were going out of fashion – dressing up as flight attendants, Spartans and everything in between.

The show has a little something for everyone with the classic hits, dancing as well as the emotional story line.

It is like nothing you have ever seen before and easy to see why The Band is already the fastest selling musical theatre tour of all time.

The Band is showing at Venue Cymru until November 25 with tickets available by telephoning the box office on 01492 872 000 or by visiting https://venuecymru.co.uk/.