Police investigate shooting and killing of '16 point stag' near Llanfair Caereinion

DYFED Powys Police are investigating the shooting of a ‘16 point stag’.

Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police are investigating a poaching incident which occurred some time between October 22 and 25, where a ‘16 pointer’ wild stag was shot and killed.

The stag was shot in isolated woodland area between Llanerfyl and Talerddig.

A spokesperson for Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police, said: “It appears the animal was shot for its head and antlers; the meat and entire body were left behind.”

Police are currently following a number of leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police on 101.