Llandudno M&S to relocate from Mostyn St to Parc Llandudno Retail Park

One of Britain’s biggest and best-loved retailers is set to move out of one its Mostyn Street stores and relocate to Parc Llandudno.

Marks and Spencer has announced it is to close one of its two stores from February.

Marks’ executives announced that they will submit a planning application for a new store early next year.

The remaining Mostyn Street store will then eventually close in line with the new store opening.

A Marks and Spencer spokesperson said there would be no job losses as part of the proposed changes.

As the first stage of the process the Llandudno satellite store will close in February, with all its staff deployed to the main store 100 yards away.

All departments currently in the satellite store, menswear and childrenswear, will be relocated to the main store.

Marks and Spencer’s regional manager for North Wales, Pete Swallow said: “We’ve been serving customers in Llandudno for over 80 years, and we’re committed to providing the best of M&S to customers in the area.

“We’re really excited about our plans to invest in the town and open a new store at the Parc Llandudno Retail Park, creating a bigger and better M&S offer.

“As part of the plans we’ll continue to sell Clothing, Home and Food from Mostyn Street until we move, however, we are closing our smaller store in the town early next year.

“The whole team will stay with M&S and, should the plans go ahead, all employees will move to the new store. We’ll keep the community updated as plans progress.”

Nathan Cousins, Vice Chairman of Llandudno Chamber of Trade said the move by the retailer would prove a blow to the high street in Llandudno and signal the loss of thousands of shoppers.

He said: “To move to the retail park would mean the loss of thousands of people from the high street. The focus of the Chamber of Trade has always been to increase the footfall in the high street.

“It would be a shame to lose such an important brand from the high street because I know they draw a lot of footfall, and all the local smaller businesses benefit from this.

“I hope if they move another store will occupy the space they currently occupy.”

Mayor of Llandudno, Cllr Francis Davies said: “There are two ways to look at this, it would be good for Marks and Spencer as they would have car parking next to their store, but it would nor be good for other businesses in the high street.

“People who come into Llandudno to go to M&S also go to other shops and cafes and that business would be lost. It is a really big move for a top retailer to go out of the high street, but would be a blow to other retailers.”