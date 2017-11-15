First Christmas market hailed as a success in Wrexham

THE first of Wrexham’s weekly town centre Christmas market events was dubbed a success.

The event, which took place on Saturday, saw traders set up a variety of stalls in Henblas Street and will continue to be held from 9.30am to 3pm each Saturday until Christmas.

Nigel Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, told the Leader: “Generally it went very well. The purpose of trialing these Saturday markets was get increased footfall to Henblas Street, improve trade for the businesses there, get more people into our indoor markets via Henblas Street and to give local business who generally have a different offering to what is in the town, to try trading.

“Most of the stall holders actually made the goods themselves. The whole thing was put together at very short notice in the last couple of weeks and although we would like more stalls, the feedback from the traders, people and nearby business was that is was a success.

“Some stall holders from the indoor markets said it had a positive effect. We will be back every Saturday until Christmas, with more of a Christmas theme, free entertainment, carol singing. Anyone who would like a stall to take part can email nigel@wrexham savers.co.uk.”

Nigel added the range of stalls and attractions on offer included Heidi Lou Jewellery, Doolally Lady Arts and Crafts, Divine Designs Henna and Facepainting, Simmons Fun Fair, Aliz Olives and Turquish Delight, Sweet Creations, Sarahs Smart Arts, Woodcraft, Willow Bank Crafts, Bumble Bee Cakes and Little Fudge Box.

Sam Regan, chairman of Wrexham Town Centre Forum steering committee and director of the Lemon Tree, said: “Saturday saw the first in a series of planned markets on Henblas Street, and what a day it was.

“The response from the traders and customers was incredible, its lovely to hear the community spirit shining through.

“The support has been fantastic, Wrexham Council has agreed to support the event by waiving the event fees associated.

“The Wrexham Business Group have funded promotional signs and posters, and there has been amass of people willing to give up their time to help with a community street clean.

“It’s no secret that times are tough for the town centre, but with the closing of BHS and the other units causing a downturn in footfall, its even tougher for the existing traders.

“Wrexham benefits from a very supportive and pro-active business community, who work together to get things done. So when we heard that traders were struggling we all came together – it is that alliance that has bought The Henblas Street Saturday Market together, in record time.

“It’s amazing what a group of like-minded individuals can accomplish.

“Please come down and support the event every Saturday, and see what brilliant things Wrexham Town Centre has to offer.”

Dorothy Crimes, proprietor at Dot 2 Dot in Henblas Street, added: “It so did your heart good to see people walking up and down Henblas Street – the atmosphere was terrific both from the traders, people helping and the public.

“Speaking as one of the traders in Henblas it was terrific and I know it will go from strength to strength.

“It just goes to show what can be achieved in so short a time.”