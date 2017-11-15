Family of Carl Sargeant say they have been "overwhelmed" with support during "hardest week" of their lives

The son of Carl Sargeant has spoken about how the wave of warm tributes to the former Welsh Government minister has helped his family “bear the pain” of his death.

Jack Sargeant said the Labour politician’s family had been “overwhelmed” by the support offered from people in their home community of Connah’s Quay and across the country.

A minute’s silence was held in Mr Sargeant’s memory at the Senedd in Cardiff yesterday, as Welsh Assembly business resumed after a week’s suspension following his death on November 7.

Presiding officer Elin Jones told the chamber that his death at the age of 49 had “shaken us to our core“, while Wales’ first minister Carwyn Jones hailed him as “well liked and committed, jovial but determined, firm but fun” and said he would be missed by the nation.

The father-of-two died four days after being suspended from the Labour Party and sacked as Welsh Government minister for communities and children over allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping“, which he was contesting.

In a statement on behalf of the family, Jack Sargeant said: “My mum Bernie, my sister Lucy and I have been overwhelmed by the support we have received since Dad’s tragic death last Tuesday.

“This has been the hardest week of our lives. It’s difficult to imagine how we would have coped without the support of other family members, the Connah’s Quay community and Dad’s friends from across Wales.

“We have had so many messages of support from people who had met Dad once or those who had never met him at all but knew from others what a kind, caring and genuine man he was. Knowing how much Dad was loved has helped us bear the pain.

“For us to be in the National Assembly yesterday - to hear for ourselves the heartfelt tributes from his friends and colleagues in Cardiff - was also a very moving experience.

“We will always cherish the kindness extended to us during this time by friends and strangers alike. As a family, we would like to say ‘thank you’ from the bottom of our hearts.”