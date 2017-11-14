Social enterprise and voluntary organisation hit by burglars in Holywell

Police are appealing for witnesses after a social enterprise shop and voluntary council organisation were targetted by burglars.

A charity box, the staff’s tea kitty and raffle prizes were stolen from The Artisan Shop and Memroy Café in Holywell High Street at about 8pm yesterday.

PC 2526 Gareth Williams said: “This is run as a non-profit making shop that works as a social enterprise giving people the opportunity to get experience working in retail, (and) dealing with customer service.”

He added: “The Memory Café charity box, donated raffle prizes, the staff tea kitty which was due to be opened at Christmas, and money collected in the Memory Café was taken during the burglary.

“I want to appeal to anyone who may know who was responsible for this callous deed or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact myself.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC2526 Williams at Flint Police Station on 101, quoting reference RC17172438.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.