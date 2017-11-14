Shoplifter nicknamed 'Fingers' is caught stealing again in Wrexham

A shoplifter known as ‘Fingers’ has been caught at it again in Wrexham.

Kevin Barry Jones, 38, admitted stealing gift sets to the value of £78 from Boots at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham, on Sunday.

His solicitor Euros Jones told Flintshire Magistrates Court his client had numerous previous convictions but his last shoplifting offence was 18 months ago.

“It occurred on the spur of the moment,” he told the Mold court yesterday.

“When the security officer knows you as ‘Fingers’, then you know it not the shop that you should be shoplifting in,” he said.

His client had been arrested on Sunday morning and had been in custody since.

Jones, of Newton Lodge in Fairy Road in Wrexham, admitted theft and was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Magistrates said he had to stop doing it.

They said there had been a gap in his offending and they did not want to see him return to a slippery slope.