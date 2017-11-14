Flowers, scarves and messages continue to grow in honour of Carl Sargeant

Flowers, scarves and ribbons continue to be added to an informal memorial wall in memory of Carl Sargeant.

Floral tributes, ribbons and football scarves have been on display outside the Labour Club in Connah’s Quay, that bears Carl Sargeant’s image, since his death last week.

The decorations were tied to lamp posts, railings and at the Labour Club after a suggestion by residents on social media to “bring this community closer together” and remember Mr Sargeant for the “bright, friendly person” he was.

Residents have continued to add their memorials over the weekend with written tributes left next to a number of Wales flags draped across the existing flowers and scarves.

Pictures by Rick Matthews