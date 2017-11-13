Remembrance Sunday: All ages across Flintshire are united in saying: 'We will remember them'

Residents and civic dignitaries turned out across Flintshire over the weekend to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Service Personnel, former service associations, cadet forces, youth organisations and members of the public joined the Connah’s Quay and Shotton Inter-services Committee for the annual service of Remembrance yesterday at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall.

The service was followed by a parade to the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial, where an Act of Remembrance, short service and the laying of wreaths took take place.

After this there was a march to the Groves Sports and Social Club, Bridge Street, Shotton.

Members of the public joined Mold Town Council on the Daniel Owen Square on Saturday, where a two-minute silence was held as an Act of Remembrance.

Yesterday hundreds of people paid their respects by attending a service at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in the town.

It was followed by the Act of Remembrance at the nearby cenotaph.

Dignitaries including Delyn MP David Hanson and North Wales AM Mark Isherwood laid wreaths at the cenotaph, along with representatives of numerous organisations.

A parade was held through the town both before and after the service.

Hundreds also turned out for a Remembrance Sunday Service at Hawarden War Memorial.

The service, organised by Hawarden Community Council on behalf of the Hawarden and Ewloe Royal British Legion, was preceded by a parade from the Gladstone Playing Fields car park to the memorial.

Video and pictures from Hawarden by Rick Matthews