Traders set for Victorian Christmas market return in Wrexham

Plans for the annual Victorian Christmas market are taking shape.

Businesses owners in Wrexham town centre have been informed of the arrangements for this year’s event, which will spread from Queens Square to St Giles Church with attractions on Queens Street, Hope Street and Church Street.

Stalls at the event on Thursday, December 7, will be open from 12pm to 8pm.

This will mark the first year the market has spread into the town with the streets set to be lined with stalls.

There will also be Victorian-themed attractions on Queens Square.

In a letter sent to businesses in the town centre, Claire Luckock, events co-ordinator, said: “Annually this event attracts more than 15,000 visitors to the town.

“As always we will do our best to minimise disruption to businesses, but due to the scale of the event there are bound to be some effects on both Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7.”

Churchyard stalls will be put up on December 7, meaning event vehicles will need access to the main church gate from midday.

On December 8, Church Street, Hope Street and Queens Street will be closed to traffic from 6am.

High Street will remain open to blue badge holders.

Ms Luckock added: “On Thursday, December 7, stalls will be erected at 6am and should be disabled by 10pm that evening. We will, of course, leave clear access to fire exits and to the main doors of all premises.

“Police will be on hand to enforce the road closures. Short sections of road, either side of the junctions on Hope Street and Church Street, will be cordoned off to allow stallholders to drop off their goods, so please bear this in mind and try to make alternative arrangements for deliveries.

“Thank you to all those businesses that have supported Wrexham’s Christmas Market over the last few years.

“It is a much-loved event that brings many thousands of people into Wrexham and we hope that we can count on your support again this year.”