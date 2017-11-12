Lifeboat launched after concerns for walker in Flint

A LIFEBOAT was launched after concerns were raised for the safety of a dog walker.

Flint Lifeboat launched earlier this evening after reports of a dog walker making his way down a bank near the lifeboat station and not re-emerging.

Alan Forrester, volunteer crew operations manager for Flint Lifeboat Station, said: "Just as we got back from Flint Remembrance Sunday Service and the crew observed a man with a dog and a rucksack walking half a mile east of the lifeboat station.

"They observed him for some time because the light was fading and the area where he was has flooded before.

"When they didn't see him emerge they went down the bank and shone torches but couldn't find him.

"The coast guard was alerted and they requested we go out so we launched."

Mr Forrester said after a search of the area from 6.15pm, which lasted over an hour, no sign of the man or dog was found.

He added: "We presume he must have left the area without being seen, because it was dark.

"It was a good intention from our crew."

The lifeboat returned to the station just before 7.40pm.