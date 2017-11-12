Biker killed in A470 crash

A motorcyclist has been killed following a collision on the A470 on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene of the one-vehicle incident, which happened at about 3.20pm near Dinas Mawddwy. However, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Steve Richards of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts very much remain with the man’s family at this time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this collision and anybody who may have information is asked to contact us.

“The motorcyclist, who was riding on a black Honda motorcycle, was travelling along the A470 towards the Dolgellau area, therefore we are appealing for anybody who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V171682.