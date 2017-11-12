Awards for Wrexham and Flintshire nurses who work with the terminally ill

Wrexham and Flintshire nurses have been presented with long service awards for their work caring for people with a terminal illness.

The group of Marie Curie nurses met at the charity’s Rhyl base where they were greeted and congratulated by chief executive Dr Jane Collins.

Among those being presented with long service awards were Carol Jane Pierce and Angela Roberts, who received their five year awards, Lisa Richards and Paramjit Roberts, who received their 10 year awards and Cathy Lowies, who has worked for Marie Curie for 15 years.

Dr Collins said: “The dedication shown by our wonderful Marie Curie nurses, who provide light in the darkest hours, is wonderful and I was thrilled to present them with their long service awards.

“It’s a joy to visit our teams across the UK and hear their stories about the care and support they have provided to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Helen Davies, regional nurse manager for Wales, said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome Jane to meet some of our nurses, and present them with their long service awards.

“Jane spoke with the team about the work they do in the community, helping people living with a terminal illness and their families in their own homes.”