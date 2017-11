AN APPEAL has been launched to find a missing teenager.

The appeal, made by North Wales Police, comes after 16-year-old Jamillah Verma Thomas was reported missing from the Gwersyllt area of Wrexham.

A police spokesman said: ”She may be wearing black skinny jeans, a cream woollen jacket, beige wedge heeled boots with a fur trim and is possibly carrying a large black handbag.

”If seen please call 101 and quote ref 19339.”