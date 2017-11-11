Mum-of-two slams 'disgusting' car park just yards from Wrexham primary school

A MUM-OF-TWO spoke of her disgust over a car park just yards from a primary school which she claims has seen litter including discarded needles, broken glass and dead rats.

The car park on Victoria Road in Wrexham, which is based to the rear of the Premier Store and across the road from Victoria CP School, has ongoing problems and is ‘heavily littered’, she claimed.

The mum, who did not want to be named, said that despite having reported the issue to Wrexham Council several times since June, the car park – which she said is used by many parents who drop children off at the school – remains in a ‘disgusting’ state.

She said: “Other members of the community have been complaining up to two years about it.

“The car park is heavily littered and over the last 12 months it has included needles, dead rats, broken glass. One of the bushes is knee high in rubbish.

“It is a huge environmental hazard and a hazard to every child and person using that car park – it is disgusting.

“The car park is used by parents from the school so in the morning it is packed. The children are in serious danger when they are leaving the cars because of the amount of rubbish.”

She said her other concerns include drug dealing at the car park, as well as anti-social behaviour. She said she also believes homeless people sleep at the site.

Offa ward councillor Alun Jenkins said: “There are continuing problems about the state of the car park which Streetscene try to take on.

“I’m not aware of any recent information but I am happy to take it up with Streetscene again.”

A spokesman for the Victoria Premier store said the shop had received reports of anti-social behaviour, discarded drug paraphernalia and other issues, adding: “We have complained a few times about it.

“We have been told sometimes people sleep in the bushes and we have seen people sleeping in cars there.

“We have been told there is [drug] dealing going on there.”

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “Our Streetscene operatives visited the car park site last week and carried out an extensive clean of the area. Issues of drug dealing should be reported to North Wales Police.”