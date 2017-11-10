Police issue dispersal order for Brynteg this weekend

A dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour has been issued for this weekend in an area of Wrexham.

The order will be in place in Brynteg to deal with an increase in anti-social behaviour by local youths who have been congregating in areas around Derby Road shops, the skate park and School Lane.

It gives police the power to disperse groups of two or more people from areas where there is persistent anti-social behaviour, or take home young people under 16 out on the streets in a dispersal zone between 9pm and 6am and not accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

Although these are the main areas, other locations in Brynteg have been reported to North Wales Police.

The order will run from 4pm today until 4pm on Sunday.