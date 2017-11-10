Friend and colleague of Carl Sargeant vows to fight for justice

THE backlash against Wales’ First Minister Carwyn Jones has intensified after his address to the nation in the aftermath of Carl Sargeant’s death.

Bernie Attridge, deputy leader of Flintshire Council, said he felt “sick to the core” on hearing the First Minister’s statement how allegations against the late Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member were handled.

Members gathered at Connah’s Quay Labour Club yesterday afternoon anxiously awaiting Mr Jones to address the procedure for dealing with the claims about Mr Sargeant’s conduct.

Anxiety and frustration mounted as the leader’s arrival was delayed by almost an hour, with many inside the room expecting his resignation and an apology.

But it did not happen.

An emotional Cllr Attridge, a lifelong friend of Mr Sargeant, fought back the tears as he gave his response to the First Minister’s statement.

He said: “It is disgusting that the man at the head of the Welsh Government has let my friend of many years down.

“I cannot believe he has not done the decent thing today and resigned.

“He has let Carl’s family down and I feel sick to the core that that man has not done the decent thing.

“I have no confidence in that man and I don’t care if I never see that man again after what he has done.”

Cllr Attridge added: “I thought he was going to resign this afternoon, but he hasn’t.

“I’m appalled and shocked he has not done the decent thing.

“Rest assured, it doesn’t end here. I’m doing what I believe Carl Sargeant would have done for me if I was in the same situation and I will fight for justice for Carl.”

Connah’s Quay Golftyn councillor Andy Dunbobbin, who sits on Labour’s National Executive Committee, said he would be putting a motion to constituency Labour Party members in North Wales to have a vote of no confidence in Mr Jones.

Buckley town councillor Emma Preece said: “It was an empty statement. There was no new information there and nothing the family could take away. That’s what we need.”

Cllr Carolyn Preece, also of Buckley Town Council, added: “We have lost someone who gave his heart to the community and this is how we feel.

“It needn’t have happened. The whole procedure needs looking at and that hasn’t been addressed in this statement.”

Earlier in the day a book of condolence was opened at the Labour Club on Fron Road in Connah’s Quay.