Drink-driving Wrexham dad shopped to police by wife on way home from pub

A woman dialled 999 after her husband was driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol while their children were in the car.

Scott Alan Evans, 33, of Darland View, Rossett, admitted to driving a Chevorelet Captiva while under the influence of alcohol on October 22.

He had been having Sunday lunch with his family in Ewloe and drank a glass of red wine with his meal, Wrexham Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

But this led to more glasses being consumed as his children, aged three, seven and 10, wanted to stay longer at the pub, the court heard.

Stephen Edwards, defending, said Evans had “two or three glasses of wine” and the plan was to get a taxi home but after an argument with his mother Evans wanted to leave swiftly.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the court Evans had hit a concrete bollard while driving and his wife, Donna Evans, believed he was driving “too fast” so she decided to call the police.

The call was made at about 8pm on October 22.

Officers were later searching the vicinity of Evans’ home when they saw him pulling up with his wife, children and mother also in the car.

He admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

Miss Jackson confirmed the proportion of alcohol on Evans’ breath at the time was 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mr Edwards said Evans’ lack of judgment was “out of character” and he was remorseful.

He described Evans as an “articulate and intelligent man” who was “lucky to have a very supportive wife”.

Mr Edwards added: “He doesn’t have a drink problem. He is a hard-working family man.”

District judge Gwyn Jones told Evans said: “The main aggravating factor is you took that risk of driving having had a few glasses of red wine.

“You drove with your children in the car and your wife was extremely worried and concerned about your ability to drive. You should have listened to her.”

Evans was fined £450 for driving a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £45.

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.