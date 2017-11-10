Dismantling of the Colwyn Bay Pier expected to start in January

The dismantling of Colwyn Bay pier is expected to start in January.

Cabinet members agreed on a contractor during a meeting this morning and once it commences it is expected to take around three months.

It was also agreed cabinet would now also finalise a detailed design for the truncated pier, which will be developed once the dismantling is completed.

Once a design is completed it will be put out to tender and a separate contractor selected to erect the truncated pier.

At a special meeting prior to cabinet’s this morning, councillors agreed to implement the planning permission and listed building consent and start dismantling Victoria Pier.

Councillors gave their final approval to dismantle the pier and to record and store heritage elements for reuse in any potential future redevelopment of the pier, and to redevelop a truncated pier.

After the meeting, councillor Brian Cossey, Council chairman, said: “We’re all aware of the deteriorating state of the pier; the collapse earlier this year confirmed the very real risk it poses to the public.

“The work to dismantle the remaining structure needs to be carried out in a safe, carefully planned and controlled manner, and following a thorough procurement process, today’s decision means that we can finally award the contract to carry out that work.”

Councillors also reiterated their continued support of Colwyn Victoria Pier Trust, as the Trust develops proposals and funding applications for the future restoration and re-creation of a more substantial, self-sufficient pier.

Mark Roberts, of Colwyn Victoria Pier Trust, said: “The trust welcomes the Council’s resolution to continue to support the Trust in developing our proposals.

“We look forward to furthering our positive working relationship with Conwy County Borough Council.

“Without it the trust would not have arrived at this juncture. The trust is greatly encouraged by this outcome today. It gives us confidence in moving forward.”