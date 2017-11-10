Concerns for missing 46-year-old Buckley woman

Concerns have been raised for a woman missing from Buckley.
Sarah Gibbons, 46, is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, slim, and was last seen wearing a dark blue top and jeans.
Anyone with information relating to Sarah's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V170564.
#Missing from #Buckley area, Sarah Gibbons 46 Years, 5'7'', Slim build, wearing dark blue top and jeans. Any sightings call 101 ref V170564 pic.twitter.com/8UzpFxI7V8— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 10, 2017
