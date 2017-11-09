Speed camera vans 'should be outside schools' in Wrexham

Speed camera vans should spend more time outside schools and less time on the A483, Wrexham Council’s leader has claimed.

Speaking as the authority unveiled proposals to adopt a single policy for the setting of speed limits across the county, Cllr Mark Pritchard called for Go Safe to rexamine their priorities.

Last year, the Leader reported 2,848 speeding tickets were issued from checks done at Junction 7 of the A483 dual carriageway at Rossett between 2012 and 2015 – the highest in North Wales.

Cllr Pritchard said: “I’m not happy – they should not just sit on the A483 and give out tickets. They should spend some time outside schools.”

The authority had done a lot of work in recent years to implement 20mph zones outside every school in the county and it would be completed by the end of this financial year, Cllr Pritchard added.

“It is as and when the schools are open and also when they are closed. The public needs to understand there are 24-hour 20mph speed limits outside our schools.”

Cllr David A Bithell added that while in some counties, 20mph speed limits were advisory, the ones in Wrexham are mandatory and enforceable.

He said: “We carried out a review a couple of years ago of all A and B roads and that has been implemented now.

“There are no plans to do any further work on speed limits but if there are issues in local communities we will address them as we normally do.

“There is clear evidence of reducing collisions by reducing speeds. Every one mile per hour reduction in average speed can reduce collision frequency by approximately six per cent and there is also a greater chance of survival for pedestrians in the event of any collision.

“We are aware that not everyone complies with the 20mph limits and we have had issues but I think it has worked outside schools.

“It is about education and letting people know that we have these measures in place.”

Cllr Bithell said Go Safe has set criteria which has to be met before they will do speed checks in a particular area.

He added: “We have to carry out our own survey and demonstrate that the speeds are of a nature that warrant Go Safe to go there.

“They also have to have a suitable location to park up. It is not just a case of them turning up in a van.

“I don’t want to criticise the police because they have got diminishing resources just as we in the council have.”

Executive board members will vote whether to adopt the revised policy for the setting of local speed limits when they meet at the Guildhall on Tuesday.

Bosses say the new policy brings together recent projects with consideration of national guidance and existing council policy.

They say the new policy is all encompassing and will ensure future changes to speed limits are considered in a transparent and consistent manner.