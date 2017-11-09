Major housing development in Mold gets the green light

A MAJOR housing development in Mold has been given the go ahead.

More than 150 homes will be built at Maes Gwern after Flintshire Council’s planning committee gave plans the green light.

The proposals were put forward by Wates Residential for 160 homes for a second time after they deferred last month, with noise and shadow flicker among the concerns.

They had been supported by planning officers as part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme (SHARP).

The application was the subject of consultation on two occasions and 36 letters of objection were received from residents with concerns raised over visual impact, traffic and noise.

Simon Facci, from nearby packaging factory Smurfit Kappa spoke out against the aplication.

He said the factory employs 170 people but receive a number of complaints about noise and

traffic which “are a threat to business” from residents living further away.

Residents at the Maes Gwern site would live closer and Mr Facci was concerned there would be a “big rise” in complaints.

Speaking as a member of Mold Town Council, Cllr Anthony Parry said any assertions they were against the development were “totally incorrect”.

He said that they welcomed it as part of the town plan, but had concerns about the impact on pupil capacity at Bryn Coch, the closest primary school to the site.

Some members of the planning committee were unhappy that a lack of documentation from a Design Commission for Wales report had not been provided to them, but an attempt to defer the application again failed.

Broughton South’s Cllr Derek Butler proposed the development be passed as proposals had been dragging on for two years and there was no other interest in the site.

He said: “This was deferred previously and the reasons were spurious.

“Those isues have been addressed now.

“It’s in the Mold Town Plan, the land has been on the commercial market year after year and there have been no takers.”

A majority of members voted to approve the development.

Of the 160 properties, 48 have been earmarked as affordable homes and 112 as market price houses.

The site represented a departure from the council’s Unitary Development Plan as the land was marked for employment land – but was still deemed an acceptable proposal.

Now the development has been given the go ahead it will mark a significant increase in the area’s new housing supply.