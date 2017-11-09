Llandudno and Conwy RNLI involved in midnight rescue

Llandudno and Conwy RNLI lifeboats were involved in a rescue operation in darkness in the early hours of this morning.

Llandudno’s new £2.2M all-weather lifeboat ‘William F Yates’ was called out by the Holyhead Coastguard at midnight to go to the assistance of a the 24-foot Conwy fishing boat, ‘Proper Job’.

The vessel had suffered engine failure and was drifting in deteriorating weather conditions some way North of Penmaenbach headland.

At the same time coastguards called out Conwy RNLI inshore lifeboat to give additional assistance with the incident.

On what was her first rescue mission since her recent commissioning Llandudno’s lifeboat reached the stricken craft, and after securing a towline took it up-channel into the River Conwy.

At the Beacons Jetty the Conwy lifeboat took over to place the fishing boat on a safe mooring, its occupant unharmed.

The two lifeboats then returned to their respective stations, with the ‘William F Yates’ reaching Llandudno at 2.50am.