Drunk and disorderly ex serviceman with PTS appears in court

A drunk and disorderly ex-serviceman with post traumatic stress syndrome had nearly four times the amount of alcohol in his breath that would have been permitted had he been a motorist.

Magistrates at a special court at Llandudno heard this when 48-year-old Roland Doano, lodging at the King’s Arms pub at Holyhead, was given a conditional discharge on payment of £105 costs.

He admitted two charges of being drunk and disorderly at Holyhead and one of having a small amount of cannabis for his own use.

Defence solicitor Glyn Roberts said Doano had health issues.

“He is under post-sentence supervision and its hoped that the probation service will assist him,” he added.

“It doesn’t help that his address is above a pub.”