Anglesey buildings focus of new book

A NEW book featuring the striking and historic buildings of Anglesey has been published.

Warren Kovach’s 96-page paperback, ‘Anglesey in 50 Buildings,’ explores the rich and fascinating history of the island through an examination of some of its greatest architectural treasures.

It takes readers on a trip down the 400 steps to the South Stack lighthouse, explains how to pronounce the name of a famous railway station, introduces the philanthropist Sir John Prichard Jones, and calls at the Ship Inn at Red Wharf Bay.

Local author, Kovach, is founder of the www.Anglesey-History.co.uk website.

In the book he explores everything from ancient castles and an Iron Age village, through to medieval manor houses and Victorian industrial works, to an architecturally modern church and a new factory harvesting sea salt.

The book, with 120 illustrations, is an invaluable guide for local residents and anyone with an interest in architecture and heritage.

The author was born and raised in Ohio, USA and moved to Anglesey in the early 1990s.

He is a keen photographer, and many of his own photographs are used in the book. He is also promoting the book through his own website and it is also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats.

For more information contact Amberley Publishing by telephoning 01453 847823, or emailing publicity@amberleypublicity for further details.

The book is priced at £14,99. ISBN catalogue number 978-1-4456-7256-4