Last day for proposed locations for gypsy and traveller sites in Denbighshire

TODAY is the last day for landowners to come forward with sites for travellers and gypsies.

Along with Conwy County Borough Council, Denbighshire County Council has carried out an assessment need for accommodation for gypsies and travellers.

All local authorities across Wales are required to undertake such assessments, in line with the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

Landowners have been called upon to house travellers and gypsies are have been asked to submit details of potential sites for consideration for use as residential or transit sites.

The assessment carried out by the authorities recognised the need for a six-pitch residential site in Denbighshire, as well as a transit site for four to five pitches for those travelling through the county. A permanent site would function as any other residential community where residents are provided with basic accommodation, such as individual amenity blocks, access to utilities, refuse facilities and collection service.

As with any other rented accommodation, residents pay rent and council tax, pay for their own utilities and are required to abide by tenancy conditions.

Cllr Tony Thomas, cabinet lead member for housing, said: “There is a legal requirement on the council to ensure access to quality housing or accommodation for everyone and creating these two sites in the county will go a long way to addressing the needs of gypsies and travellers in the county.”

Transit sites are permanent facilities designed for temporary use by occupiers, normally with a communal amenity block. Individual occupiers are permitted to stay on the site for up to three months at a time.

Currently, there are no existing permanent or transit sites in Denbighshire.

Cllr Thomas added: “We believe that a transit site will help us provide adequate services on a temporary basis. It will also help reduce the number of unauthorised temporary sites that we have been experiencing, in particular during the summer season.”

Any expressions of interest should be forwarded to ldp@denbighshire.gov.uk. The closing date for submissions is midnight tonight (Wednesday).