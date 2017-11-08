High octane classical music duo return to Rhyl

A VIOLINIST from South Korea will reprise her winning partnership with a Russian pianist to light up Rhyl next week.

Joo Yeon Sir and Irina Andrievsky are back by popular demand at the town hall as part of the Rhyl Music Club’s North Wales International Concert Series 2017-18.

Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award winner Joo will return for a recital that promises to reinvigorate the music of Stravinsky, Bach and Grieg.

Joo came to the UK in her teens, attending the prestigious Purcell music school and the Royal College of Music before embarking on a stellar career that has seen Welsh composer Sir Karl pen music especially for her.

Highlights this year for prolific performer include the Deutsche Grammophon CD, the world premiere of Sir Karl’s Cantata Memoria - For the Children, and a solo CD, Suites & Fantasies, featuring accompaniment from Andrievsky.

The latter attended the Moscow based Central Music School for Specially Gifted Children and the prestigious Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

Since then she has performed chamber music worlwide, especially in Russia and Israel, and is currently based in London, where she teaches at the Royal College of Music.

Joo and Andrievsky’s collaboration is nearly a decade old and Rhyl Music Club organiser Stephen Leeder said: “This duo know each other well and as a result are very free in their playing.

”We had some virtuosic/high octane playing when they were last in Rhyl with jazz era classical music that just swept us along.

“Between them they have considerable stage presence.”

The town hall performance – on Wednesday November 15 at 7.30pm – will be recorded and featured on the duo’s second collaborative album.

Tickets are £12 on the door, or can be booked via rhylmusic.com