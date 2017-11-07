Tir Prince owners reassure fairgoers after ride malfunction in Rhyl

The operator of a waltzer ride has given assurances to the public after malfunctioned during a Bonfire Night event.

Adam Williams said the incident at Brookes’ Field in Rhyl was dealt with speedily by staff and the ride, which was being operated by a third party, was shut down immediately and closed for the remainder of Sunday evening.

Mr Williams, who is the owner the Tir Prince Fun Park in Towyn, said: “No one was hurt or injured. We didn’t have to call for an ambulance for medical attention.

“I was very much a bystander in this, but I appeared on scene and within minutes and it was all under control.”

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of the rides which is not being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

”No one was hurt and the ride was shut down by the time we arrived on scene.”

The park, which usually supplies its own rides for the annual Bonfire Night celebrations, had to hire third party amusements after a late date change four weeks ago meant it had already assigned its own equipment elsewhere.

Mr Williams said the company supplying the ride was selected in compliance with stringent Showman’s Guild safety standards, which involve each ride undergoing the equivalent of a vigorous annual ‘MOT, including X-rays and thorough checks of welds and fastenings.

He added: ”I can’t recall the last time we’ve had to report an incident. To all intents and purposes, it looked like a breakdown.”

“While I’m certainly not qualified to say whether the malfunction was minor or not - as it is not one of our rides - it’s like anything. You can take all the precautions and put all the official safeguards in place, but sometimes things can break.”

The Health and Safety Executive have been approached for comment.