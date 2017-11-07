Llandudno fireworks back with a bang

More than 15,000 people turned out to witness the return of Llandudno’s traditional Bonfire Night celebrations on Saturday evening.

A seafront firework and laser show thrilled crowds.

Cllr Francis Davies, Mayor of Llandudno, was pleased to welcome back the event after it failed to take place last year.

Cllr Davies said: “It was a really exceptional show and everyone that I have spoken to was over the moon with the way the event went.”

Businesses also enjoyed a successful night with revellers visiting cafes and shops before and after the event.