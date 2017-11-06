Work on proposed noise barrier for Abergele due to begin in January

WORK on a barrier that will help mitigate the impact of noise pollution for those living near the A55 in Abergele is to begin early next year.

The proposed barrier is to be installed on the A55 westbound near Sea Road Bridge. The barrier will act as a reduction measure for properties that are experiencing noise levels over a predetermined value.

The Welsh Government have said that a contract is set to go to tender soon with works on the proposed barrier due to begin in January.

Ken Skates, cabinet secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, said: “Each and every day thousands of vehicles use the A55 and we know with that comes a heightened level of noise from this key strategic route.

“A high level of noise is a serious issue and we fully understand how this can have an impact on people who live and work nearby, which is why we, as a responsible government, are taking action to help mitigate the effect of noise from the A55 in the area.

“Whilst there are details of the work still to be confirmed, I am keen to ensure construction of the barrier is carried out with minimal impact to the travelling public.”

[PIC: GoogleMaps]