Fire service issue advice after blaze in Johnstown

FIRE chiefs have issued a safety warning after an electronic smoking device is believed to have caused a house blaze.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.31am yesterday reporting a fire in the living room of a home in Heol Kenyon, Johnstown.

Three crews attended the scene - two from Wrexham and one from Johnstown. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

A fire and rescue service spokesman told the Leader that the blaze – which caused moderate fire damage and severe smoke damage to the living room – is believed to have been caused caused by a ‘vape’ which had been left on charge on a sofa.

The incident was declared over by 6.34am.

Jâmi Jennings from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This incident highlights the danger of electrical fires - they can strike anytime, anywhere.

“Never leave items on charge or unattended for long periods – and ensure the plug to the charger is switched off even if it’s not connected to your vape / electrical item. Never mix and match chargers – always use the charger supplied.

“Always follow the manufacturers’ instructions and guidance when using electrical items and turn off and unplug them before you go to bed. Ensure that you charge electrical items on a hard surface such as a table or bedside cabinet.

“Our advice is to be as prepared as possible in the event of fire, by ensuring that working smoke alarms are fitted in your home and that you have clear escape routes to enable you and your family to exit your home as quickly as possible.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:”We were called at shortly after 5.35am to reports of a house fire at an address on Heol Kenyon, Johnstown.

”We sent two crews in emergency ambulances and two patients were checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has recommended a number of steps for electrical safety. These include:

Do not overload plug sockets

Do regularly check for worn or frayed wires

Do unplug appliances when not in use

Do keep appliances clean and in good working order

Do fully unwind extension cables prior to their use.

Residents can also try out North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s ‘ampage’ calculator on the website – www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk

The calculator states whether sockets are overloaded and helps residents to stay electrically safe.