Beaumaris bonfire night spectacular hailed a success

THOUSANDS of people flocked to Beaumaris on Saturday night for possibly one of the “biggest and best” bonfire night celebrations to be held on Anglesey.

The ever popular event saw people from across the region descend onto the beach beside Beaumaris Pier, for a giant bonfire and breathtaking firework spectacular.

Mayor of Beaumaris Councillor Frank Carr, and his wife Councillor Joan Carr, got the festivities underway by lighting the fire, and the crowds roared with excitement as the display, with a rousing sound track followed.

The Mayor said: “It was an absolutely brilliant night, it went very well, there were thousands of people enjoying the event, many coming quite a distance. It was extremely well attended. I am not sure, there may have been even more people than last year, I think it is getting a reputation to be one of the biggest and best in the area.”

“The music that accompanied the fireworks went with the displso well, and we were lucky, although there were a few little spats and showers, the weather generally held out for us.

“A big thank you goes to everyone who helped organise it, all the volunteers, the bonfire committee, but praise must go to the Beaumaris RNLI volunteers, who worked hard building the bonfire and doing the set up, in between being called out to rescues. They all did a grand job.”