Appeal after thieves break into Llay Royal British Legion and steal charity boxes

AN APPEAL has been launched after charity boxes were stolen from a Royal British Legion club.

A spokesman for the Llay Royal British Legion club, based in Watts Dyke in the village, said that two people broke into the club over the weekend, caused ‘a little damage’ and stole charity boxes from behind the bar.

In the statement, released via the club’s Facebook page with a CCTV image, the spokesman adds: “If you know anyone who might know something about this, please get in touch in strictest confidence on info@llayrbl.co.uk

“These lads took two Poppy Appeal charity boxes and two Nightingale House Charity Boxes, so please do share any information that you have as we would love to be able to name them.”

North Wales Police confirmed a call was received just after 3.30am on Sunday reporting a burglary at premises in Watts Dyke in the early hours of that morning.

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation has been launched and anyone who has information can call 101 with reference number RC171 67986.

Alternatively call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.