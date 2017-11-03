This is who will be switching on the Christmas lights this year in Rhyl

RHYL’S Christmas lights switch on is only four weeks away.

The town will “shimmer and sparkle” when the lights are illuminated on December 2. Reggie ‘n’ Bollie, X-Factor finalists will take to the stage alongside councillor Alan James, mayor of Rhyl, to start the festive celebrations.

Reggie 'n' Bollie (formerly Menn on Poinnt) are a Ghanaian music duo consisting of Reggie Zippy and Bollie Babeface. They formed in 2012 and are best known for finishing as runners-up in the X-Factor final in 2015. They duo recently released brand new track On the Floor (feat. Beenie Man).

The entertainment will start on the High Street at 2.30pm and finish with a short firework finale at 5pm.

A number of celebrities will join the popular duo, including the cast of this year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty which stars Vicky Entwistle, best known for playing Janice Battersby in Coronation Street, Amy Thompson, Sarah-Jane Buckley, Sean Jones and Charles Burden.

X-Factor contestants Sam Lavery and Christian Burrows will also attend the official switch on along with band Contagious and female vocalist Caz McElroy.

Entertainment will be provided by costumed street entertainers, stilt-walkers and balloon modellers.

The event is organised by Denbighshire County Council and supported by Rhyl Town Council.