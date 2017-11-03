Prolific offender jailed for attempted bike theft in Wrexham

A 55-year-old who is known to be a “frequent visitor” to the court has been jailed for more than 20 weeks following an attempted theft.

Anthony Vaughan Davies, of Chester Road, Wrexham, attempted to steal a pedal cycle at Eagles Meadow and was found to be in possession of wire cutters.

At Wrexham Magistrates Court, Davies entered a guilty plea in relation to the two charges of attempted theft and going equipped for theft.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said Davies was in breach of “multiple suspended sentence orders”.

While attempting to steal the bicycle on October 14, Davies was caught on CCTV and police were notified.

Officers attended the scene and found Davies to be carrying wire cutters in his jacket pocket.

Ceri Lewis, defending, said “a most important piece of information” to consider was that Davies, for the first time in seven years, has been “drug free” and provided a negative drugs test to police.

She also told the court Davies apologised “profusely” to the police officers at the time of the offence and has “shown remorse throughout”.

Prior to the hearing he was given a curfew from 8pm to 8am and ordered to reside at his address on Chester Road, Wrexham.

Miss Lewis confirmed Davies, who she described as previously being a “frequent visitor” to the court, was given a suspended custodial sentence in April this year and his previous offences relate to shop lifting and failing to surrender.

He had also stolen a bike in 2016.

District judge Gwyn Jones, addressing Davies, said: “Unfortunately your main difficulty is you have gone back to crime and started stealing bikes again.

”You had the wire cutters on you which indicates you had given it some thought and you were going to steal the bike. But you were unable to steal.

”I am going to activate the suspended sentence.”

Davies was jailed for 26 weeks and Mr Jones said, post release, he will be under supervision for a period of 12 months.