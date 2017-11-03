Deeside AM steps down from cabinet after personal conduct allegations made

A Flintshire politician has vowed to clear his name after “shocking and distressing” allegations were made about his personal conduct.

Carl Sargeant, Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, tweeted that he would step aside from his post as cabinet secretary for communities and children after allegations were made about his personal conduct.

Mr Sargeant, a Labour AM since 2003, met with First Minister Carwyn Jones who informed him of the allegations which he described as “shocking and distressing” to him.

The nature of the allegations have not been made known to Mr Sargeant.

In a statement, the former cabinet secretary said he had written to the general secretary of Welsh Labour requesting an “urgent independent investigation” into the allegations “in order to allow me to clear my name”.

He added: “Given the nature of the allegations, I agreed with the First Minister that it was right that I stand aside from cabinet.

“I look forward to returning to Government once my name has been cleared.”

Welsh Labour confirmed that Mr Sargeant had been suspended from the party while the investigation into the allegations were ongoing.