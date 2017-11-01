Holywell man jailed after he twice drove while disqualified and assaulted a police officer

A Holywell man described as very polite and “a star” in custody has been jailed after he drove while disqualified on two occasions and assaulted a police officer.

Richard Giuseppe Calvert, 38, originally denied the offences, but he failed to turn up at his trial and was convicted in his absence.

Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold heard that he had been seen driving on two occasions on August 5 and on August 6.

On the second occasion he sped off when approached by a police officer.

He also assaulted a police officer after being taken into custody.

Calvert, of Meadow Bank in Holywell, received a 42 week prison sentence – 16 weeks for being in breach of an earlier suspended prison sentence.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said that it was a flagrant disregard of an order of the court.

Brian Cross, defending, said that his client was a man who had been brought up with no role model.

His mother had recently died.

But he was a polite and courteous man and the custody staff regarded him as “a star” and wished that everyone in custody were as polite as him.

Mr Cross said that his client had intended to plead guilty at his trial.

He had walked to court, but the hearing had come to an end before he arrived.