An evening of song to celebrate Denbigh Town Hall Centenary

More than 120 schoolchildren from across Denbigh are joining together for a very special celebration of the town’s history.

Students from the town’s schools will celebrate the 100 year anniversary of landmark the Denbigh Town Hall, with a choral concert on Monday November 13 at 7pm.

Eleri Watkins, Denbighshire County Council Music Development Officer and event organiser said:”Denbigh Town Hall has been a very important landmark for Denbigh schools to perform for many years, and it will be such a pleasure to celebrate such a special event with the schools in the area.”

Choirs will gather from Frongoch, Y Parc, St Brigid’s, Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh High and Pendref schools to celebrate the building, with an evening of song, after weeks of practice in preparation for the event, organised by the Education Department at Denbighshire County Council and Denbigh Town Council.

The historic The Town Hall completed a two year construction in 1917, and is one of the only buildings to be built in Denbigh during the First World War.

The building is a focal point of Denbigh and has had many uses in the town over the years, including housing three fire engines as the old fire station and hosting forces dances and wrestling matches.

The Free Press recently reported on Centenary celebrations last month, which included the uncovering of a time capsule and replacing it with new memories from the town’s children.

Tickets will be for sale on the door on the night for £4 for adults and £2 for children.