TV stars and chart topper confirmed for Wrexham's Christmas Lights switch on

The line-up for Wrexham’s Christmas lights switch on has been confirmed.

Eastenders star Tony Discipline, along with Big Brother housemate Mark Byron, have been tasked with the honour of turning on the lights.

The pair are gearing up to star in the annual panto at the Stiwt in Rhos, taking to the stage as Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother in Snow White.

Organisers say they hope thousands of people will attend the event, which last year helped to raise more than £2,000 for charity.

The event, on November 23, is again being organised by Wrexham Glyndwr Rotary club and run entirely by volunteers.

The light switch on will once again be presented by Heart North Wales featuring breakfast presenters Lois and Oli.

And there will be exclusive live performances from Stereophonics tribute act The Phonics and UK chart topping singer/songwriter Thomas Teago.

There will also be performances from Damon Jacs, the Tenovus choir, StreetVibez dance group and Wrexham school choirs.

Representatives from Wrexham AFC will also be present and the night will be finished off with a huge firework display provided by Festival Fireworks.

There will also be fairground rides provided by Simon’s North Wales Funfairs, a variety of festive stalls and reindeer.

Event manager Sam Foulkes said: “The event is really coming together. The team of volunteers at the Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr have been working hard behind the scenes to make this event spectacular in every way.

“Last year was a huge success raising more than £2,000 for charity. This year all monies raised are going to Nightingale House Hospice and we hope the local community in and around Wrexham will come out and support us.

“We have an action-packed night of festive fun for all the family to enjoy.

“We have been working hard with the council events team and local forces including the police, fire and rescue and St John Ambulance to ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for all attending.”

Stall spaces and sponsorship opportunities are still available and anyone interested should email rotaryevents@outlook.com