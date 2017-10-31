Penyffordd store and cash machine targeted by thieves

Thieves attempted to steal the contents of an ATM outside a village supermarket.

South Flintshire policing team has launched an appeal for witnesses after a burglary at the Spar store on Hawarden Road in the early hours of Monday.

It is understood attempts were made by at least two offenders to access the cash machine outside the supermarket at 1.15am.

The burglars then caused damage to the store’s shutters and doorsas they forced entry to tamper with the machine to access its contents from the inside.

At least one man was seen by CCTV as going behind the store counter to attempt to access the ATM but ultimately nothing was recorded as being taken.

A dark coloured hatchback vehicle was also seen outside the location at the time of the burglary.

The shop was open as normal yesterday with repairs being made to the doors in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Blakemore Retail, the franchise operating the store, said: “An attempted burglary took place at our Penyffordd store in Flintshire in the early hours of Monday morning.

“We can confirm that no staff were involved in the incident.

“Blakemore Retail is working with the police as they investigate this case.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said they received a call regarding the break-in at 2.15am.

Anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or has CCTV footage that can help police, should call 101 quoting reference number V164615.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.