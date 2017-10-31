Mum in financial debt stole £1,500 from her Mold garden centre employers

A mother in financial debt ended up stealing £1,500 from her employers over a nine month period.

Rachel Leah Jones, 38, worked at

P and A Fencing Garden Centre on Wrexham Road, Mold.

She obtained money for herself by cancelling purchases to make it look as if customers had been refunded.

But a court heard how she had kept the money herself.

Jones, of Woodlands Close in Mold, admitted stealing £1,529 during 30 cancelled transactions over a nine month period leading up to April this year.

She received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court she was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work in the community with £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

She must pay back the money she had taken in full.

Magistrates said that it was “a serious breach of trust”.

Her manager had felt “a great sense of personal betrayal” after he had taken her on.

Prosecutor Sheyanne Lee told how it was realised that she had dealt with a customer who had spent more than £200 on decking.

The customer had been seen on CCTV picking up the items, but she had within 60 seconds cancelled the transaction and marked it down as a refund.

Further checks of the CCTV revealed that other similar transactions had taken place and that she had a higher than usual number of refunds.

Customers were traced who confirmed that they had not asked for refunds.

A total of 30 similar transactions were discovered, the prosecutor explained.

In a victim impact statement, her manager told how he felt a great sense of personal betrayal.

He had known her in a previous job and thoroughly trusted her.

She had denied it when confronted by irrefutable evidence and investigating what had gone on kept him away from other work.

The court heard that the CCTV was checked after a handbag went missing.

That was nothing to do with the defendant, but her offending came to light as a result of the investigation.

Defending solicitor Gary Harvey said that Jones, who had no previous convictions, should have admitted it at the time but could not bring herself to do so.

It had been hanging over her a long time.

She had no experience of the criminal justice system and in the police interview she had been like “a rabbit in headlights”.

At the time her life had been chaotic, debts had been building up, her partner had lost his job and it had an effect upon her emotionally.

She was a hard working lady, but the debts led her to make a catastrophic error of judgement, he said.

Mr Harvey said that she now realised that there was a real prospect of custody.

Probation officer Rachel Woodcock said that when the offences came to light she lost her job and also suffered a relationship breakdown.

She had since taken advice over her debts, had resolved those with a debt resolution plan though the CAB, and was now working as a carer.

If she was sent into custody then she would lose her current job, her home and her children would be made homeless, Miss Woodcock explained.